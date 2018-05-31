Search

‘A truly horrendous summer’ to continue as more roadworks begin

PUBLISHED: 16:09 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 13 August 2018

The latest phase of the Transport for Norwich works in Eaton village are due to commence on Monday, August 13, when overnight resurfacing works begin. Picture: James Wright

Archant

As people living in the Eaton prepare for overnight re-surfacing works to begin, a councillor for the suburb has said the ongoing roadworks have created a “truly horrendous summer”.

The latest phase of the Transport for Norwich works in Eaton village are due to commence today when overnight resurfacing works begin.

But, James Wright, a member of Norwich City Council and ward councillor for Eaton, has said works have already been going on late into the night causing distress to residents.

Mr Wright said: “On Monday, August 6, I received a call from a concerned resident in Eaton Street about works happening outside his home. The resident hadn’t been told that the work was going to be done.”

Explaining that after receiving the call he went to the street to investigate the situation for himself, Mr Wright said he found workers using a mini digger at 10pm and was told by the workers that they had permission to work until 11pm.

Mr Wright told of the toll the roadworks - which started in June - had taken on residents’ lives: “Their lives have been an absolute nightmare and these overnight works are the final nail in the coffin.”

Another city councillor, Caroline Ackroyd, said: “I continue to try to remain very calm and positive in the face of what for those of us unfortunate enough to live in Eaton village is a truly horrendous summer.

The pair also criticised signs which had been put up in the area, which gave conflicting information about when Church Lane, one of the main routes through the village would be accessible.

Mr Wright said he wished to assure people living in the village that road would be open. He said: “There will be access to Eaton village overnight but the whole situation is not ideal; people here did not want these works to take place.”

The resurfacing work will continue until the end of the month, and includes the Eaton Street crossroads and its approaches. While the work is ongoing the crossroads will be closed from 7pm to 7am, with diversions in place.

Access to Church Lane will continue.

