‘We don’t know when the pitch and putt went in’: 90th birthday plea for Eaton Park memories

Eaton Park, which is nearing its 90th birthday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

You can’t beat a bit of parklife - and it has been going on for 90 years at Eaton Park.

Captain Sandys-Winsch (without a hat) looking on as the Prince of Wales greets people at the opening of Eaton Park 90 years ago. Picture: Archant Library Captain Sandys-Winsch (without a hat) looking on as the Prince of Wales greets people at the opening of Eaton Park 90 years ago. Picture: Archant Library

Now you are being asked to share your memories and your photographs of times spent at a place that has been a green lung for Norwich for nine decades.

On Sunday September 16 from 2pm to 5pm Friends of Eaton Park is holding a birthday celebration, which coincides with this year’s Heritage Open Days.

The focus will be on Eaton Park through the decades, with people being invited to come along and share their memories, stories and photographs of the park.

The celebration will be based in the Friends Room in the rotunda.

There will be displays and information about the park and people can write down their memories on a flip chart, or sit down for a one-to-one with volunteers from the Friends who will take down notes.

Friends chairman Helen Mitchell said: “We’re hoping people will feel inspired to dig out old boxes and albums of photos to find pictures of the park.

“And we’re not just thinking black and white – we’d love to see pictures of the park in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

“We’re really short of images from this period and there have been some big changes.”

She added: “There are also lots of gaps in our knowledge about the park.

“We don’t know when the pitch and putt went in, or when the park gates stopped being closed at night.

“Ninety years since it opened we’d like to shine a light on the local people and the clubs and groups who have used it and been part of its story all these years, and to celebrate and record their experiences of Eaton Park.”

For people who cannot get along on the day, it is also possible to email the Friends with photos and information at info@friendsofeatonpark.co.uk.

The same afternoon will see this year’s last ‘Rooftop tours’. These birds-eye view tours of the rooftop of one of the rotunda quadrants take place at 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm and 4.30pm.

They include a whistle-stop history tour of the park and photo opportunities.

There will also be a birthday cake with an Eaton Park-theme.

The cake will be cut and shared with visitors at 2.30pm.

For further information about Eaton Park visit the Friends’ website www.friendsofeatonpark.co.uk