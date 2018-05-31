Ex EastEnders actor to open revamped Norwich shop

Actress Matilda Ziegler will be in Norwich to reopen Oxfam’s flagship store in Magdalen Street on Saturday.

The shop, the fifth most successful Oxfam store in the country, and the sixth largest, has been closed for three weeks for a major refit which has given it a “trendy boutique feel”.

The carpet has been replaced by solid wooden flooring and the inefficient lighting system exchanged for environmentally friendly lighting.

The first 100 customers over the threshold of the new-look shop on Saturday will be treated to free Fairtrade Divine chocolate.

Matilda, who is about to leave for Chicago to act at the Steppenwolf Theatre in a new play which is a co-production with the National Theatre, is currently working on Mr Bean animation series three.

She is known for roles including Donna Ludlow, the illegitimate daughter of Kathy Beale in Eastenders, from 1987-89, Irma Gobb in Mr Bean and Pearl Pratt in Lark Rise to Candleford.

She is an associate director at Norwich School where she directs a play once a year.

“I have always supported Oxfam for their enduring work all around the world,” she said.

John Ward, last year’s Norfolk County Council chairman and former Mayor of Thorpe St Andrew, will help at the opening, having volunteered for Oxfam for 15 years.

He said: “I wanted to use my experience to give something back when I retired and believe in Oxfam’s ideals for helping the poorest and most vulnerable people around the world.”

During the closure the 86-strong volunteer team have been working tirelessly to sort, process and price donations ready for the re-opening.

“Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our movement and share a common goal – to end poverty for everyone,” said deputy manager Emma Jones. “We really couldn’t do any of our fabulous work without their dedication and the generosity of our donors and customers. Our shop has a strong sense of community that really makes all the hard work so enjoyable and worthwhile.”

Oxfam has a wide range of volunteer opportunities from window dressing and serving customers, to sorting and pricing donations, managing its social media and its online shop.

To find out more about volunteering with the team at Magdalen Street email oxfamshopf2402@oxfam.org.uk