East Coast Truckers convoy rumbles on its way to bring delight to disabled and disadvantaged children

PUBLISHED: 10:11 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 26 August 2018

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 80 trucks have begun their journey across parts Norfolk and Suffolk in an annual charity event which brings joy to disabled and disadvantaged children.

Jake Davison with is mum Michelle watch the The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Crowds have gathered along the route of the 33rd East Coast Truckers convoy, which set off from County Hall in Norwich at 10am today to make its way to Great Yarmouth via Pleasurewood Hills at Lowestoft.

Each truck is carrying a disabled or disadvantaged youngster who will enjoy an afternoon of fun at Pleasurewood Hills as well as enjoying the spectacle of the wellwishers waving to them from various vantage points.

They are due to arrive at Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile at about 6pm.

Ian Mackie, chairman of the East Coast Truckers, said: “When you see the smiles on the children’s faces it does bring a lump to your throat and it shows it has all been worthwhile.

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We have some big and strong truckers and they do get emotional during the day.”

Approximate timetable for the convoy

10am. Left County Hall, Norwich

10.30am - Acle Roundabout

11am - Great Yarmouth (Gapton Hall Roundabout)

11.15am - Gorleston

12pm - Arrive Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park.

5.15pm - Leave Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park.

6pm - Marine Parade (Seafront), Great Yarmouth.

7.45pm - Arrive at County Hall, Norwich.

Recommended observation areas

A47 Blofield McDonalds

Bridge over at Blofield and Acle

Layby opposite the White Horse Pub Horse: There is a wide grass verge.

Acle roundabout and garage: Wide grass verge with roadside barriers.

Vauuxhall Holiday Park, Great Yarmouth: Large grass area well back from the road.

A47 Gapton and Harfreys roundabout: Footpaths and barriers for protection.

Bridge over Harfreys roundabout: Ideal spot.

Area around James Paget University Hospital: Good paths.

Blundeston roundabout: Grass area back from road.

Corton roundabout: North-bound side has large grass areas.

Corton/Lowestoft roundabouts: Grass areas with some barriers.

For the return journey in the evening, as above, plus bridge over A47 at Postwick and two laybys.

These are set well back from the road and provide good views of the returning convoy.

Where to watch the East Coast Truckers convoy and why it matters to people

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

