Fire breathing fun as hundreds enjoy annual dragon boat festival

The annual dragon boat races at Oulton Broad. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend for a day of closely contested dragon racing.

And while the dragons were sadly not of the fire breathing variety the competition was nevertheless a fierce affair as the East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival returned to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad on Saturday.

The event, which is now in its 12th year, saw 18 teams from companies and organisations across the region battle it out all in the name of good fun and charity.

The sight of the 30ft brightly painted Chinese boats racing 200m across the water attracted many onlookers who marvelled at the ornately carved dragon’s heads and decorated tails.

This year’s festival was sponsored by Warner Leisure Hotels who entered two teams from its Gunton Hall and Corton Coastal Village bases to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more information about next year’s event visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/eastanglia or call festival organisers Gable Events on 01780 470718.

