East Anglian Bikers’ epic journey raises £1,700 for EACH’s nook appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:35 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 01 August 2018

East Anglian Bikers have presented a £1,700 cheque to East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH

A team of some 200 motorcyclists have completed an epic ride across the East of England to raise more than £1500 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Taking place in July, the East Anglian Bikers’ journey covered more than 200 miles and took them through Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Stopping off at service stations along the way, the bikers sold around 1,000 raffle tickets for a draw that was broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page.

Amongst the prizes in the draw were £150 worth of vouchers from Orwell Motorcycles and six tickets to Copdock Motorcycle Show. In total the bikers raised £1700 for EACH.

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Many thanks to East Anglian Bikers for choosing EACH to benefit from what I know is a really big event for the group. Money raised will be going towards the nook appeal, our campaign to raise £10 million and build a new hospice in Norfolk.”

