Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The EACH nook appeal set to benefit from author’s visit to north Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 14:56 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 20 August 2018

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A children’s hospice is set to benefit from an author’s visit to the north Norfolk coast.

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist Humphrey Hawksley will be talking about his latest book, Asian Waters, at the Wells Maltings next month.

And the money raised by ticket sales will go to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) nook appeal.

Mr Hawksley said: “I was born and raised in East Anglia and was thrilled when EACH opened The Treehouse in Ipswich six years ago, and am now so pleased EACH’s ambition is expanding with the nook in Norfolk.

“In my work as a foreign correspondent, I’ve witnessed the most appalling scenes of conflict, famine and poverty in which children often suffer the most. The mark of a great community is one that gives care, love, security and dignity to its most weak and helpless. The vision of the nook does exactly this for the most vulnerable children of Norfolk.

“Like many of us, I’ve experienced first-hand the struggle sick children can face in getting the professional care they need.”

The talk takes place on Friday September 28 and doors will open at 6.15pm ahead of the talk at 7pm. Guests will then have the chance to buy a copy of Asian Waters, meet Meet Mr Hawksley and get their copy signed.

Tickets are £20 and available from www.wellsmaltings.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast