The EACH nook appeal set to benefit from author’s visit to north Norfolk coast

A children’s hospice is set to benefit from an author’s visit to the north Norfolk coast.

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist Humphrey Hawksley will be talking about his latest book, Asian Waters, at the Wells Maltings next month.

And the money raised by ticket sales will go to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) nook appeal.

Mr Hawksley said: “I was born and raised in East Anglia and was thrilled when EACH opened The Treehouse in Ipswich six years ago, and am now so pleased EACH’s ambition is expanding with the nook in Norfolk.

“In my work as a foreign correspondent, I’ve witnessed the most appalling scenes of conflict, famine and poverty in which children often suffer the most. The mark of a great community is one that gives care, love, security and dignity to its most weak and helpless. The vision of the nook does exactly this for the most vulnerable children of Norfolk.

“Like many of us, I’ve experienced first-hand the struggle sick children can face in getting the professional care they need.”

The talk takes place on Friday September 28 and doors will open at 6.15pm ahead of the talk at 7pm. Guests will then have the chance to buy a copy of Asian Waters, meet Meet Mr Hawksley and get their copy signed.

Tickets are £20 and available from www.wellsmaltings.org.uk.