Historic country hotel donates money to EACH

An historic hotel have donated proceeds raised from an outdoor theatre show to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Lynford Hall Hotel, near Munford, hosts an outdoor production in its courtyard each year in association with theatre company Chapterhouse.

This year’s the sold-out show was Alice in Wonderland and proceeds from ticket sales and collection on the night raised £287.24.

The money has specifically been donated to support EACH’s nook appeal - which is raising money towards a new Norfolk hospice.

Andrew Rudkin, the hotel’s general manager, said: “With the nook appeal being local to the hotel, and our annual theatre production being very much aimed at children’s and families, it seemed very fitting for us to support EACH and their nook appeal this year. We are delighted to have raised such an impressive amount for this very worthy cause.”