Charity fun day to be held

An annual charity fundraiser is being held at a holiday park this weekend.

Diane Spooner has organised the free to attend event at Dutchy’s Tavern at Sunbeach Holiday Village in California between 10am and 5pm on Sunday.

It is in aid of autism and learning difficulty and homeless charities, ENFG and Love in Action.

The clubhouse, beer garden and playground will be packed with lots of fundraising games and stalls for all the family to enjoy including a raffle with more than 30 prizes including vouchers and tickets to local attractions.

Fundraising games will include tombolas, hook a duck, pig racing, a lolly search, splat a rat, bottle game, card game, a nerf gun game and space hopper racing.

Other stalls will include hand made crafts, gifts and food. There will be live music and entertainment all day and the venue has plenty of outside seating. There will be a barbecue and drink and food is available from Dutchy’s Tavern all day.