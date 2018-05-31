Warning – condoms recalled after they fail ‘burst pressure’ test

Ten batches of condoms are being recalled as they are at risk of bursting during use, it has been revealed.

Quality tests have shown that some Durex Real Feel and Durex Latex Free condoms did not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life and anyone with unused packets should return them.

If you have any packets that match these descriptions you should discontinue use.

Durex Real Feel 6 Pack, Batch Number 1000438054, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444370, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000474804, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000433145, Expiry Date Jan-2021Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000419930, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000416206, Expiry Date Dec-2020

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000434066, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000430479, Expiry Date Jan-2021

You can find the batch number on the back of the products wrapper and on the box.

Durex are asking customers to return the unused product to the store you purchased them for a full refund.

If this is not possible you can send them to FREEPOST, RTGY-JCGE-EYAC, RB CONSUMER RELATIONS, PO BOX 4644, SLOUGH, SL1 0YB with your return address and the company will send you a refund by cheque in the post. For further information you can call the Durex care line on 0333 2005 345 or visit the Durex website.

There are number of other products also being recalled by trading standards.

On the list is a child’s llama t-shirt from online retailer Very, and a slap bracelet from high street accessories shop Claire’s. The children’s llama top has pom poms on it which can easily become detached and pose a potential choking hazard. For more details you can call the Very customer services team.

Some of the slap bracelet’s from Claire’s are missing a protective inner layer on the metal which can cause lacerations of the skin, the company can be contacted on 0121 250 6868 or email for more information.

A Mothercare swinging crib is subject to a voluntary recall after it was identified that the metal locking pin was not engaging fully on some products.

This recall affects models 477109-6 (Natural) and 477115-7 (White).

Customers who have purchased a Vype eTank Pro device should be aware there are issues relating to the battery, with the potential for it to short circuit in particular product batches, which may pose a fire risk.

As a precautionary measure, Vype are asking any customers who purchased a device or a standalone battery for the Vype eTank Pro which has one of the product codes listed below, to return the product to them so they can replace it.

The quickest way to do this is to contact them by email.