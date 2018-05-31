Video

The Duck Race is back this bank holiday weekend and will feature a GoGoHare sticker swap

the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2017.

One of Norwich’s most quackers events is back this bank holiday, and will see thousands of rubber ducks launched into the water for a charity race. Break charity support young people across Norfolk, and will be holding the event for the eighth year running.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2017.

Around 3,000 small rubber ducks will be released into the River Yare at St George’s Bridge on Sunday at 2pm, with 100 large ducks taking to the water at 2.30pm.

Those to make it to the Fye Bridge will be declared winners.

Event organiser Sarah Bunn said: “We’re so excited about the event this year. I don’t know about other families, but having the event planned for bank holiday is fabulous because its a free and fun day out for children. It’s almost time to go back to school and it’s a way to get everyone out together.

“The fun starts at 11.30am with everything from entertainment to coffee and food. We’ll also be holding a raffle for £2 per small duck, and if your duck finishes then you’ll get one a range of prizes, everything from overnight stays to hair appointments.”

The Lord Mayor at the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2017.

The race will be kicked off by the Lord Mayor, with teams from the SUP paddle boarding club collecting the competitors after the event.

Ms Bunn added: “The idea came from Roger and Anthea Cawdron at the Ribs of Beef pub. They just wanted to come up with a new idea and it’s just got bigger and bigger every time we’ve done it.

“This year we’ve also got some of the children we support helping to decorate the ducks, and it’s lovely to get them involved. Businesses and groups who sponsor the ducks for £100 sometimes commission artists to paint them, and they look amazing. Special thanks also has to go to the Broads Authority.”

And GoGoHare fans will be pleased to hear the Duck Race will also be hosting a sticker swap from 11.30am to 4pm.

the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2017.

This will be taking place on the green nearby the Playhouse, with EDP teams also selling goodie bags of papers and snacks.