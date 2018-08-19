Search

Drone picture reveals extent of damage after blaze at former Pontins site in Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 09:19 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 20 August 2018

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

This aerial photo shows the scale of the damage caused to the derelict former Pontins site in Hemsby.

Simon Carter captured the photo last night (Saturday) using a drone, as it shows the extensive damage to the roof of the main building, which used to be the reception entrance area at the former coastal holiday resort in Beach Road.

More than 90 firefighters tackled the blaze in the early hours of yesterday, with five fire crews remaining on site throughout Saturday and they are likely to remain on scene today.

Incident commander for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, group manager Simon Mason, said: “Crews are likely to remain on scene well into the weekend as although the fire is extinguished, with only isolated hotspots remaining in the rubble, we will be dealing with all the hotspots remaining.”

A police spokesman said they are “investigating an incident of arson in Hemsby” following yesterday’s fire in Beach Road.

Five Norfolk fires remain on the scene following the blaze, being investigated as arson, at the derelict former Pontins site in Hemsby. Pictures: Mick HowesFive Norfolk fires remain on the scene following the blaze, being investigated as arson, at the derelict former Pontins site in Hemsby. Pictures: Mick Howes

