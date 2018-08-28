Search

Watch: Fed-up driver shares dashcam footage of near-misses on NDR roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 14:55 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 06 September 2018

A driver doing a u-turn on one of the NDR roundabout exits. Picture: Joe Holden

Archant

A driver from Taverham has released a string of dashcam footage showing near-misses on roundabouts on the Broadland Northway.

Joe Holden, 20, said the videos had been captured over the last few months on the road, which is better known to many as the NDR.

MORE: Roundabouts on Norwich Northern Distributor Road safe, council bosses say, despite crashes



After becoming frustrated with the lane layout on the roundabouts - and drivers using them - he decided to upload the videos to Twitter, and said he would continue to do so.

Mr Holden, from Taverham, isn’t the only driver criticising the roundabouts - there has been a spate of crashes on the roundabouts, and a driving instructor even warned that a serious accident could soon happen.

MORE: Footage captures moment two cars crash on NDR roundabout



While Norfolk County Council has maintained that the roundabouts are safe, in August they said seven people had been injured travelling on the road between November, when the first stretch was opened, and May.

They confirmed they were looking at ways of improving the roundabouts and better informing drivers.

MORE: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count









