Biggest water festival in region returns this weekend

11 August, 2018 - 19:00
Scene from the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival Picture: Matthew Usher.

A host of dragon-inspired boats will be roaring down a river once again at the Downham Market Water Festival tomorrow [Sunday].

Returning for its 12th year, the popular festival will take place at the Hythe Bridge on the banks of the Great Ouse Relief Channel.

It is one of the biggest events of the year in West Norfolk, and will see thousands of people flock to the riverside to watch the Dragon Boat race.

Up to 10 people paddle each boat with a drummer beating a rhythm with each row and a helm at the tail steering a straight course.

Last year’s winners were Cirrhosis of the River, representing the East of England Ambulance Service.

The day will be packed with family fun entertainment from 10am until 5pm, including a variety of stalls, a fun fair and dance performances.

