Downham Market care home residents get bowls bug

Gail Suiter kneeling with residents, from left, Carol Greygoose, Mary Overman, Cornelia Longhurst and Terry Farnham Picture: Kingsley Archant

Residents at Downham Grange care home have got the bowling bug.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thanks to a new partnership with the sports development unit of Alive Leisure, the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Clackclose Road, Downham Market, has been lent specially adapted bowls and curling equipment.

Gail Suiter, one of the home’s two activities coordinators, said: “We have been playing target bowls in our activities lounge – and we have all found it really addictive.

“We are going to incorporate the games into our weekly activities programme to help strengthen muscles and improve overall health and mobility.

“As part of the partnership, our residents will even receive coaching to improve their skills.”

She said their future aim was to organise competitions against other care homes in the area.

“Perhaps we could organise a Care Homes Olympics across the Fens along the lines of events that have been organised in other parts of the country,” she said.

Adam Garford, sports development manager for Alive Leisure, the charitable trust responsible for leisure provision across West Norfolk, said: “We are really keen to promote sport for everyone whatever their age or ability – and our equipment loan facility is part of our strategy.”

In the future, if residents took to the new activities, he would be able to help Downham Grange seek grant funding to acquire its own equipment, he added.