Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Downham Market care home residents get bowls bug

PUBLISHED: 13:45 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:45 07 August 2018

Gail Suiter kneeling with residents, from left, Carol Greygoose, Mary Overman, Cornelia Longhurst and Terry Farnham Picture: Kingsley

Gail Suiter kneeling with residents, from left, Carol Greygoose, Mary Overman, Cornelia Longhurst and Terry Farnham Picture: Kingsley

Archant

Residents at Downham Grange care home have got the bowling bug.

Thanks to a new partnership with the sports development unit of Alive Leisure, the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Clackclose Road, Downham Market, has been lent specially adapted bowls and curling equipment.

Gail Suiter, one of the home’s two activities coordinators, said: “We have been playing target bowls in our activities lounge – and we have all found it really addictive.

“We are going to incorporate the games into our weekly activities programme to help strengthen muscles and improve overall health and mobility.

“As part of the partnership, our residents will even receive coaching to improve their skills.”

She said their future aim was to organise competitions against other care homes in the area.

“Perhaps we could organise a Care Homes Olympics across the Fens along the lines of events that have been organised in other parts of the country,” she said.

Adam Garford, sports development manager for Alive Leisure, the charitable trust responsible for leisure provision across West Norfolk, said: “We are really keen to promote sport for everyone whatever their age or ability – and our equipment loan facility is part of our strategy.”

In the future, if residents took to the new activities, he would be able to help Downham Grange seek grant funding to acquire its own equipment, he added.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast