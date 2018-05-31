Care home residents spend quality time with their pets

Downham Grange manager Dani Gaston brings her dog Monty to work PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Residents at Downham Grange care home have been spending quality time with man’s best friend.

New manager Dani Gaston, who has two dogs of her own - Monty and Teddy - understands the positive impact animal magic has on her residents.

She said: “We have regular visits from a Pets as Therapy dog and the families of our residents bring a variety of pets into the home with them - we even have a canary among our regular visitors.

“Trish Betts brings her black Labradors, Guinness and Tattie, into the home – and all the residents love to see them, not just her mother Cathy Cheney.”

Ms Gaston, who took charge of the Kingsley Healthcare-run home in Clackclose Road earlier in the summer, said moving into care could be a real wrench for people used to pets all their life.

She said: “It creates a real sense of home if there are dogs around - that’s why we encourage them.”