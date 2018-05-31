Vegas heads to Norfolk as couple star in Don’t Tell The Bride

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, appeared on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures E4/Renegade Pictures

A man from Thetford was the star of the new series of the popular television show Don’t Tell The Bride when he took total charge of planning his wedding day while his fiancée was kept in the dark.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who appeared on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who appeared on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures

In the episode, which was shown on Wednesday, August 15, Lee Sim and his partner Anna Forder prepare to tie the knot.

The E4 reality TV show sees brides-to-be giving up complete control of their wedding day, leaving their future husbands free to choose a venue, outfits and catering - all while sticking to a strict budget and time frame.

Anna may have always dreamed of a Norfolk church wedding but, in the tradition of the show, fiancé Lee was thinking of something slightly different - a Vegas theme.

With a £13,000 budget he is shown struggling to plan the wedding in just three weeks, but things turned out well on the day.

The Vegas-themed wedding was held at Applewood Hall in Banham, complete with an Elvis Presley lookalike, replica wedding chapel built in the grounds, a 1958 Cadillac, red carpet and casino tables.

There was even a Vegas selfie backdrop for photographs.

When Kiera Goymour, Applewood Hall’s resident wedding planner, first received the enquiry from Lee, she wasn’t sure what to think.

“I really thought it was a hoax,” she said. “Especially when Lee told me he only had three weeks to plan his wedding and he couldn’t come to view the hall for another week because he was away ‘on a trip’.

“It all became clear when I finally met him and discovered his theme. I thought he did so well to pull it all together on the budget he had left.

“I don’t want to give too much away for those that might not have seen it yet, but let’s just say Elvis was a big hit.”

Brides aren’t allowed to have any involvement whatsoever with the planning, which the bride-to-be found difficult in the run up to her top-secret big day.

“The experience has been a rollercoaster of emotions but Lee and I are so pleased we had the opportunity to be a part of the show,” she said. “I never expected to finally have an engagement ring and then to have such an amazing wedding day.

“Lee planned the perfect day for us, Elvis and all.”

The episode featuring Lee and Anna can be found on Channel 4 Catch Up.