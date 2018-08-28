Seminar hopes to create network of well-trained dog walkers

Isabella McBride, dog trainer, is bringing a new seminar for professionals to South Norfolk. PHOTO: Isabella McBride Archant

A seminar for professional dog walkers on working with dog-reactive dogs is coming to South Norfolk.

Isabella McBride, from Attleborough, will be running the workshop on Saturday, October 20 at Centre Paws in Wymondham.

Ms McBride, 36, has been training dogs for eight years and is a member of the Association of Pet Dog Trainers.

Places are £35 and the workshop starts at 10am.

She said: “Unfortunately as an unregulated industry there is firstly a lack of professional dog walkers and carers that have the knowledge or experience to walk dog reactive dogs, and there is the lack of in depth knowledge available to professional dog walkers and carers on the subject.

“I am also hoping to create a network of dog walkers that are knowledgeable and well trained in their field as they are such a vital part of modern day living.”

To book places call 07766822780.