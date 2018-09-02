Diss woman’s death “unexplained” as police examine house

Whytehead gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was founf Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 60s in South Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police officer at the house in Whytehead Gardens, Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop A police officer at the house in Whytehead Gardens, Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers were called to a property in Whytehead Gardens, near the centre of Diss, at 10.15am on Saturday, after concerns were reported over the occupant.

On entering the house, they found the body of a woman who had died before their arrival.

In a statement, Norfolk police said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and area has been sealed off while officers carry out initial enquiries.”

Whytehead Gardens are made up of sheltered housing bungalows for the over-50s, run by the social landlord Cotman Housing.

They are off the main A1066, close to the Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets.

Neighbours said that the woman, who originally came from Manchester, moved into Number 15, at the Victoria Road end of the cul-de-sac, last November.

The wall outside the property and part of its roof were damaged when a tree was blown down onto it in the January storms.

One neighbour said that police had been called to the address on a number of occasions since November, including one where the woman was found in bed with facial injuries by concerned neighbours who let themselves into the house after hearing crockery being smashed.

He said the woman, whose name was Helen, was a retired accountant.

The woman’s name has not been officially released.

Police said that the death was being treated as “unexplained”. Crime scenes officers were at the property yesterday, while uniformed officers stood at the front and rear entrances to the one-bed property.

A large yellow plastic sharps bag stood in the porch by the front door of the house.

One neighbour said: “The amount of forensics that’s been down here I’d imagine she’s been murdered.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by a pathologist in a bid to ascertain the cause of the woman’s death.

A coroner’s inquest will also be opened alongside the police investigation.