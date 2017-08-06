Search

Norfolk town set to go back in time at vintage fair

PUBLISHED: 14:51 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 07 August 2018

Heritage Transport Fayre in Diss. August 6 2017. Photo by Photo Elite in Diss.

Diss Heritage Triangle is set to be transported back in time as classic cars and commercial vehicles fill the town centre.

On Sunday, August 12 the South Norfolk town is hosting a Transport Fayre with more than 100 vehicles set to take the stage.

Community champion Geoff Dixon said: “A lovely time to walk around Diss in the sunshine and look at amazing vintage cars, trucks and tractors and other old stuff.

“Have a drink, a bite to eat, walk along the boardwalk over the Mere, what another brilliant day out in Diss.”

The vehicles, including motorbikes, will be stationed in the triangle from 11am to 5pm.

Not only will the town be full of vehicles but there will be foods from throughout the century, live music and performances from local acts.

Vehicle owners are being encouraged to wear suitable dress, to match the era of their motors, and prizes will be awarded to those whose period costume.

