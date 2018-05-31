Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Diss road to be closed for four days for water works

PUBLISHED: 10:15 17 August 2018

Frenze Hall Lane in Diss is to be closed from August 20 to 24. Picture: Simon Parkin

Frenze Hall Lane in Diss is to be closed from August 20 to 24. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Works to connect water mains to a new housing development will force the closure of a Diss road for four days.

Frenze Hall Lane is to be closed from August 20 to 24 as connection work by Anglian Water takes place with diversions in place for motorists.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said the closure was for connection onto existing main and to lay new main pipes for new development. It would also allow water main investigation and maintenance.

They added: “We are very sorry if we have caused any disruption with this essential work.”

Emergency access will be maintained throughout the period work is underway.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast