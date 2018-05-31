Diss road to be closed for four days for water works

Frenze Hall Lane in Diss is to be closed from August 20 to 24. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Works to connect water mains to a new housing development will force the closure of a Diss road for four days.

Frenze Hall Lane is to be closed from August 20 to 24 as connection work by Anglian Water takes place with diversions in place for motorists.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said the closure was for connection onto existing main and to lay new main pipes for new development. It would also allow water main investigation and maintenance.

They added: “We are very sorry if we have caused any disruption with this essential work.”

Emergency access will be maintained throughout the period work is underway.