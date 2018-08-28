Woman’s body found in Diss

A body of a woman has been found in Diss.

Police were called at around 10.15am this morning (Saturday) after concerns were raised about the occupant of an address in Whytehead Gardens, Diss.

When they arrived and went into the property, they found the body of a woman in her 60s, who died before their arrival.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and area has been sealed off while officers carry out initial enquiries.