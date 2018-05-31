“It has been overwhelming” Dexters Recruitment thanks staff and the business community for its support following devastating fire

Kim Dexter

A Great Yarmouth business has told how it has been overwhelmed by the support it had received after it was ravaged by a fire.

Last Tuesday, Dexters Recruitment, based in Great Yarmouth Business Centre in Regent Street, was hit by an arson attack, which was started during a break in.

The fire saw one of the business’ offices totally destroyed and another two rooms left unusable because of extensive smoke and water damage.

Now, one week on from the blaze the business has relocated to new premises in Lime Kiln Walk and has thanked its staff, clients and the business community for the support it has received in the days after the fire.

Kim Dexter, who runs the business along with Jill Roper explained what the last week had been like saying: “It was soul destroying at the time, but we soon kicked into action and thought we can’t give up. We have been surviving on little or no sleep and little food.

“We have not stopped. As soon as it happened we just went into military mode and said what is our action plan to get up and running again and continue.”

Mrs Dexter said the business had been down for less than 24-hours before it was up and running again and signing new clients.

Adding that the business’ eight members of staff had really pulled together she said: “Talk about teamwork. We couldn’t fault anybody, they have all mucked in and gone above and beyond, they have been wonderful.

“We have had fantastic support from the business community - it has been overwhelming. The messages I have had from people I haven’t spoken with for a long time, the offers of help and support, it has just been amazing.”

Michael Westrup, the owner of Great Yarmouth Business Centre, said the other businesses based in the centre were affected for 24 hours following the fire while the fire service crews made sure the building was safe.

One business has been put out of business due to the fire - the centre was not able to say which.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the investigation into the fire, which was started deliberately, is still ongoing.