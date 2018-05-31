Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

“I was 22 stone and at risk of heart disease”- Norfolk woman transforms her life after losing 9 stone

PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 13 August 2018

Amy Dugan has transformed her life after joining a weight loss programme through Slimming World. Picture: Supplied by Amy Dugan.

Amy Dugan has transformed her life after joining a weight loss programme through Slimming World. Picture: Supplied by Amy Dugan.

Archant

A Norfolk woman has found love, better health and a new career after losing around 9 stone in weight.

Amy Dugan, 29, from Watton, joined Slimming World in 2014 when she weighed 22 stone after realising she had to make changes to prevent her feeling isolated from friends and family and because she was at greater risk from diabetes and heart disease. She was also struggling to manage her asthma.

She said: “I was so worried about joining Slimming World, I thought everyone would stare at me as I walked through the door but I was greeted with smiles and open arms. It was amazing.

“One of the reasons that I joined Slimming World was that I was watching everyone else do normal things like going to theme parks, going out for meals and the thing I wanted more than anything, to fall in love.

“I came to realise that until I learned to love the person I was, I could never be truly happy so I decided to tackle the biggest thing that had been holding me back, my weight.”

She has since become engaged, largely thanks to the confidence she gained from losing weight.

She added: “Alan and I had spoken before I lost weight, but I refused to let him take me out for a coffee, I lacked the confidence to believe he would like me when he saw me.

“However, following my weight loss, I had gained the confidence to meet and fast forward 2 years, we are happily engaged. Now it’s time to slim for the dress as we look to get married next May.”

After losing weight, she decided to join Slimming World as a consultant and is now helping others to do the same by relaunching a Saturday morning class at Dereham Lesiure Centre.

She said: “I love being a consultant. Seeing people lose weight and become happy and confident in their own skin is indescribable.

“All I’ve ever wanted is to give just one person back the life that Slimming World gave to me and now, having had many people achieve their target weights, I can’t wait to support even more people in achieving their weight loss dreams.”

For more information, visit Amy at Dereham Leisure Centre every Saturday at 8.30AM or contact her on 07590806046.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast