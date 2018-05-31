Group hoping to explore town’s history by re-establishing walking route

Dereham Walkers are Welcome held their first history walk on Sunday. Picture: Supplied by Dereham Walkers are Welcome. Archant

A group has brought back the once popular history walk in Dereham by organising new tours of the town.

Dereham Walkers are Welcome held the walk on Sunday, visiting St. Nicholas Church tower, Bishop Bonner’s Cottage Museum, the Memorial Hall and the Mid Norfolk Railway in a two and a half hour event.

The Dereham Antiquarian Society used to run guided walks to various sites of interest around Dereham. However, the walks ceased, leaving many people perhaps unaware of the town’s historical interest.

It is hoped that Sunday’s walk will be the first of many tours of the town, with another planned for Monday, August 28.

The walk started in the churchyard, with the group visiting St Withburga Well and the nearby gravestone for Jean de Narde, a French soldier who was captured and imprisoned in the Bell Tower but then escaped and hid in a tree before he was killed.

Time was also taken to visit the Bell Tower, where Chris Stebbings explained how it all worked and his son Jayden demonstrated how to ring the tenor bell.

It was then just a short walk to Bishop Bonner’s Cottage Museum, where the Dereham Antiquarian Society chairman Dr Peter Wade-Martins gave a brief talk about the history of the three cottages making up the present building.

From there, the walk took in Church House, the Manor House, the Romany Rye, the town sign, the Corn Hall, the Cowper Church, the Assembly Rooms and Hill House, before moving on to Dereham Memorial Hall.

The history of the building was then explained and Tim Birt gave a detailed account of the restoration work undertaken a few years ago.

The final destination was the Mid Norfolk Railway where the group received refreshments from the station café before Charlie Robinson, Mid-Norfolk Railway chairman, gave an illustrated talk outlining the history of the current line, its current operation and future plans.

Dereham Walkers are Welcome are now taking bookings for a six and a half mile walk on Monday, August 28 at 10am, which will visit the new routes being established in the town.

The walk starts at 10am from Dereham Windmill and tickets are available from any Dereham Walkers are Welcome committee member. Or, contact Ken Hawkins at dtc.fpwarden@talktalk.net or on 07505 426750.