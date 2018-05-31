Dereham Town Council expresses concerns after spate of arson attacks

Dereham Town Council clerk Tony Needham has expressed concerns about the incidents. Photo: Simon Finlay Archant © 2007

Dereham Town Council has expressed concerns after a recent spike in arson incidents in the town.

Firefighters were called to an incident of playground equipment being set on fire last week involving a swing on Moorgate Road and a climbing frame on Girling Road was also smashed and damaged.

Two wheelie bins were set alight on Sunsalve Ride last week and Dereham Town Council clerk Tony Needham has said the council is concerned by the spate of incidents.

He said: “The Town Council has had separate incidents of arson attacks on litter bins and play equipment reported in the last couple of weeks. It’s worrying that these arson incidents are now happening on things that belong to people, especially when they take place close to people’s houses.

“There seems to have been a spate of incidents in the last couple of weeks, which is unusual. I know the police are taking these incidents very seriously and are investigating them.”

The incident involving two wheelie bins on Sunsalve Ride occurred at around 3am on Tuesday August 7.

The swing fire on Moorgate Road happened shortly after 6am on Monday August 6 and the climbing frame is believed to have been damaged between 8.15am on Friday August 3 and 10.30am on Saturday August 4. Police are appealing for information on all the incidents.

Breckland’s new chief inspector Lynne Cross said: “Arson is an extremely serious crime which can not only cause significant damage but it can also threaten lives.

“Officers are currently investigating these incidents and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101.

“In the meantime I would urge residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.

“I am meeting with colleagues and partners soon to discuss how we can best tackle these issues but we will need the public’s help to identify those responsible and stop this from happening.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity regarding the incidents should contact Dereham Police Station on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.