Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dereham Town Council expresses concerns after spate of arson attacks

PUBLISHED: 17:39 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:45 16 August 2018

Dereham Town Council clerk Tony Needham has expressed concerns about the incidents. Photo: Simon Finlay

Dereham Town Council clerk Tony Needham has expressed concerns about the incidents. Photo: Simon Finlay

Archant © 2007

Dereham Town Council has expressed concerns after a recent spike in arson incidents in the town.

Firefighters were called to an incident of playground equipment being set on fire last week involving a swing on Moorgate Road and a climbing frame on Girling Road was also smashed and damaged.

Two wheelie bins were set alight on Sunsalve Ride last week and Dereham Town Council clerk Tony Needham has said the council is concerned by the spate of incidents.

He said: “The Town Council has had separate incidents of arson attacks on litter bins and play equipment reported in the last couple of weeks. It’s worrying that these arson incidents are now happening on things that belong to people, especially when they take place close to people’s houses.

“There seems to have been a spate of incidents in the last couple of weeks, which is unusual. I know the police are taking these incidents very seriously and are investigating them.”

The incident involving two wheelie bins on Sunsalve Ride occurred at around 3am on Tuesday August 7.

The swing fire on Moorgate Road happened shortly after 6am on Monday August 6 and the climbing frame is believed to have been damaged between 8.15am on Friday August 3 and 10.30am on Saturday August 4. Police are appealing for information on all the incidents.

Breckland’s new chief inspector Lynne Cross said: “Arson is an extremely serious crime which can not only cause significant damage but it can also threaten lives.

“Officers are currently investigating these incidents and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101.

“In the meantime I would urge residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.

“I am meeting with colleagues and partners soon to discuss how we can best tackle these issues but we will need the public’s help to identify those responsible and stop this from happening.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity regarding the incidents should contact Dereham Police Station on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast