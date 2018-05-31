Dereham St Nicholas hold floral craft afternoon for children

St Nicholas Church in Dereham hosted a floral craft afternoon. Picture: Supplied by St Nicholas Church. Archant

40 children enjoyed learning how to arrange flowers at a floral craft afternoon at St Nicholas Church in Dereham.

Those attending were able to watch a demonstration of how to create a miniature flower arrangement by Ann Parnell before having the opportunity to make one themselves.

There was also a chance to make floral bracelets, flower cards, floral bookmarks and tissue paper flowers.

As well as producing these flowery creations, the children were also given the option to play games and make lego models.

The free event was part of the Celebrating Open Churches Programme and was just one of a number of activities St Nicholas Church is hosting during the summer holidays.

