Firefighters called to extinguish a swing on fire in play area

Firefighters rescued a person from a property in Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A swing had to be extinguished after it was discovered on fire in a market town play area.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Dereham was called to Moorgate Road in the town shortly after 6am today, Monday August 6.

Firefighters used hand appliances to put the small fire out.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown but is believed to be minor.