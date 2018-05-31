Search

Shop window heritage project marks World War One centenary

PUBLISHED: 12:08 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 02 August 2018

The life-sized models in Dereham shop windows mark the centenary of the end of World War One. Picture: Sophie Soto.

Dereham shops have gone back in time to remember residents of the town who lived during World War One.

This year marks 100 years since the war ended and businesses in the town are displaying life-sized models dressed in clothes from the period to try and provide a glimpse into the daily lives of ordinary working people at the end of the war

The Dereham 1918 Life at Home project is being coordinated by Dereham Carnival and is part-funded by Breckland Council’s World War Heritage Fund.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland Council’s executive member for place, said: “This heritage project is offering the town’s residents and visitors a chance to look back through time at days gone by.

“Hopefully it will inspire people to reflect and remember those who not only fought in the Great War, as well as consider how local residents would have been vital to the home front and contributed to the war effort in other ways. I would like to congratulate the Carnival Crafters for such a wonderful insight and for shining a light on this important period in our local history.”

Breckland Council’s World War Heritage Fund offers communities grants of up to £500 to support projects which explore, share and conserve the heritage of the war in the district, with Breckland Council providing £320 towards the cost of this initiative.

Launched during the Dereham Carnival, these historic mannequins will be exhibited until August 5 before going into the town’s library until August 19.

The library will also have a medal collection on display, including the ‘death penny’, which was given to families to honour soldiers killed in action during the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Each historic figure on display was made by the Carnival Crafters, who sourced original patterns from 1918 and shoppers can also read posters in the windows detailing facts about the shops and their owners during that time.

The figures will go on to take part in a Remembrance Day service at Northgate High School and will finally be reused for the carnival’s 1919 Peace Day commemoration.

