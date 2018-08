Crews put out rubbish fire on street in mid-Norfolk town

Firefighters were called to put out a rubbish fire.

A crew from Dereham responded to the call out yesterday at about 3.40pm on Friday August 10.

Rubbish was reported to have been burning on the B1146, Quebec Road, in the town.

Firefighters used hand appliance to put out the small fire, and left the scene by 3.50pm.

No one was injured.