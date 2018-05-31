Pub offering a glass of gin and tonic in return for rhubarb

The Bull Pub in Dereham. PHOTO; Matthew Usher Archant © 2008

A Dereham pub is offering its customers a drink of gin and tonic if they bring in a stick of rhubarb to swap.

The Bull Greene King pub on High Street is offering a glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic to any locals who visit this weekend, if they hand over a stick of the vegetable.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Vicky Evans-Melo, general manager at the Bull, said: “Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination, the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger, and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend.”

There is one drink permitted per person and as it available while stocks last, with tinned rhubarb also being accepted as payment.