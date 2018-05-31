Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pub offering a glass of gin and tonic in return for rhubarb

PUBLISHED: 14:51 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 15 August 2018

The Bull Pub in Dereham. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

The Bull Pub in Dereham. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Archant © 2008

A Dereham pub is offering its customers a drink of gin and tonic if they bring in a stick of rhubarb to swap.

The Bull Greene King pub on High Street is offering a glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic to any locals who visit this weekend, if they hand over a stick of the vegetable.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Vicky Evans-Melo, general manager at the Bull, said: “Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination, the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger, and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend.”

There is one drink permitted per person and as it available while stocks last, with tinned rhubarb also being accepted as payment.

Most Read

Serious late-night roundabout crash near to McDonald’s

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night roundabout crash near to McDonald’s

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast