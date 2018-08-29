Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Bride defies mystery illness to walk down the aisle after planning wedding in just THREE weeks

29 August, 2018 - 18:00
Tom and Kayleigh Willmott arranged their wedding day in three weeks and were married on the 26th August. Picture: Ian Burt

Tom and Kayleigh Willmott arranged their wedding day in three weeks and were married on the 26th August. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

For more than two years an unused bridal gown sat boxed away in a loft.

And after ill health forced Tom Willmott and his then-fiancée Kayleigh Harvey to cancel their wedding plans for a third time, the happy couple thought their big day would never happen - until three weeks ago.

Now the 27-year-old bride has defied a mystery illness to enjoy a whirlwind wedding at a unique Dereham location.

Mr Willmott, 30, first met his future wife at Northgate High School.

Friends for years, they started dating four-and-a-half years ago before getting engaged at the Spanish island Lanzarote in June 2016.

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mr and Mrs Willmott with Dale Farm owners, Graham and Sally Watts. Picture: SHERREE WILLMOTTTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mr and Mrs Willmott with Dale Farm owners, Graham and Sally Watts. Picture: SHERREE WILLMOTT

Mrs Willmott, owner of The Studios salon, bought her perfect wedding dress straight away but soon after began suffering from stomach pains and migraines which resulted in her collapsing in public and staying in hospital overnight.

Mr Willmott, who works in traffic management, said: “We cancelled three weddings and it devastated her each time. She didn’t want to get married with a possible dark cloud over her on her special day.

“We had to decide twelve weeks before each wedding if she was going to be well enough on the day or not. It was a nightmare.”

But their fortunes took a welcomed turn after Mrs Willmott spotted an unusual location in their beloved hometown.

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWSTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWS

“It was really important for us to get married in Dereham because it’s where we’re from,” she said. “I knew about this beautiful garden so we decided to approach the owners, who then said they were happy to let us use it as a venue.”

Owned by Graham and Sally Watts, Dale Farm opened its doors on Sunday August 26 to 44 guests of the couple.

The two-acre garden is known in the area for being part of the National Open Garden Scheme and boasts a large spring-fed pond and more than 1,000 plant species and varieties.

Mr Willmott added: “We are the first and only couple to ever get married there.

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott with best friend, Naomi Davis, who officiated the wedding. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWSTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott with best friend, Naomi Davis, who officiated the wedding. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWS

“It was brilliant.”

Mrs Willmott’s best friend, Naomi Davis, officiated the service and her 10-year-old daughter Elle Simpson gave a speech which “moved everybody to tears”. Mrs Willmott also has a five-year-old son Blake.

She added: “It wasn’t what I had originally planned but it ended up better than I could have imagined.”

The couple plan to honeymoon once Mrs Willmott receives a diagnoses following on-going tests.

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott's bridesmaids. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWSTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott's bridesmaids. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWS

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott being 'given away' by her dad, Scott Norris. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWSTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott being 'given away' by her dad, Scott Norris. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWS

Tom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott's daughter Elle Simpson, 10, getting emotional during her speech. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWSTom Willmott and his wife Kayleigh on their wedding day, organised within three weeks. Pictured is Mrs Willmott's daughter Elle Simpson, 10, getting emotional during her speech. Picture: KERRY-MARIE BURROWS

Tom and Kayleigh Willmott at their home in Dereham with Blake (5) and Elle (10). Picture: Ian BurtTom and Kayleigh Willmott at their home in Dereham with Blake (5) and Elle (10). Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Live: WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with the Along Come Norwich boys

The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Lucky escape for 13-year-old boy after being hit by car

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Residents still in the dark after sudden closure of town’s only post office

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt

New primary school and 148 homes could be built in Brooke

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast