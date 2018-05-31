Learn how to grow your own at allotment society’s summer show

Feature on Dereham Allotments - Robin Strafford on his allotment. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

The Dereham and District Allotment and Gardening Society is rather like a well nurtured plant itself, having grown from strength to strength over the past decade.

The society – known as DDAGS for short – is a membership organisation to which all gardeners and allotment holders of all abilities are welcome to become part of.

There will be opportunities to get involved at DDAGS’ popular annual summer show this Saturday.

Committee member Robin Stratford said: “Since we opened our show we have included so many different classes, there is absolutely something for everyone.

“You don’t have to be an expert, in fact what makes our show different from other horticultural shows is that it is all about rewarding effort and having a go at something.”

The summer show has been going since 2008 and after outgrowing its first venue, it is now firmly established at Dereham Memorial Hall. There are some 250 classes for entry including flowers, fruits, vegetables, plants, jams, chutneys, home baking and many more – which attract several hundred entries.

Stalls will be selling local crafts and other items of interest to gardeners and general visitors.

The society holds regular talks and events, which include items of interest and practical tips for new and established gardeners and allotment holders.

They cover everything from composting and recycling useful things for use in the garden to talks from specialist nursery growers and designers. DDAGS also organise a couple of visits to gardens not always open to the public and are members of national societies, which allows DDAGS members to have affiliate membership to these useful resources.

The Discounted Bulk Buying Scheme is another benefit members gain.

In recent years there has been a real growth of interest in gardening and cooking home grown fruit and vegetables.

To find out more about DDAGS and its activities, including the summer show, visit : www.derehamallotments.co.uk. For more about membership of DDAGS or how to enter the summer show as an exhibitor or stall holder – contact Mr Stratford on 01362 693285.