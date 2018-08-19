Search

Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

PUBLISHED: 08:45 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 20 August 2018

The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

The crews began work yesterday, ripping down the buildings after a suspected arson attack at the derelict Beach Road site.

The fire started at about 1am on Saturday and saw more than 90 firefighters tackle the blaze, which saw the flames engulf the former reception area with the roof collapsing.

Landowners Northern Trust has unveiled plans to redevelop the site with a total of 240 homes and holiday units built there if approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is believed to have control over the demolition teams on the site.

The demolition work will be carried out by Anglian Demoltion and Asbestos Ltd.

This company is familiar with the area, having dealt with the aftermath of the Hemsby homes erosion crisis earlier this year.

Kim McAdoo is the chairman of the Hemsby Action Group. She said: “It doesn’t come as a surprise really. We frequently report trespassers on site as there are large gaps in the fence, but the police are too stretched to go out there all the time.

“It was only a matter of time, and the cash-strapped council will have to foot the bill, and its putting people’s lives in danger.”

