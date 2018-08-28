Dementia charity displays information stand to raise awareness of illness

Dementia Friendly Dereham will be in the Co-op on the last Friday of every month. Picture: Supplied by Dementia Friendly Dereham. Archant

A dementia information stand was on display in a popular town supermarket today to raise awareness of the illness.

The Co-op in Market Square invited charity Dementia Friendly Dereham to set up a stand on the last Friday of the month to raise funds, chat to the public and hand out leaflets.

Volunteer Michael Rose said: “Dementia Friendly Dereham is extremely grateful to the Co-op for this opportunity to reach out to the local community and raise awareness of what life is like for those living with dementia.

“After several community training sessions provided free for the public this year alongside an exciting partnership with Northgate High School, the Dementia Friendly Dereham group will continue to look for ways to support our local community hoping to raise the quality of life for those we know or love.”

For more information call 01362 698866 or visit www.dementia-friendly-dereham.co.uk.