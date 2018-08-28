Deer rescued after getting caught in iron gates

The deer rescue in progress. Picture: SUBMITTED BY GEORGE BORROW Archant

A deer has had to be released from iron gates in a residential road in a Norfolk town.

Hazell Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Hazell Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The stricken animal was rescued by a Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from the spot where it got caught in Hazell Road, North Walsham.

It happened at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday, November 4).

Hazell Road is a residential street in North Walsham’s north.