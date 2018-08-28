Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Popular music event Deepdale Festival returns for second year on north Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 04 September 2018

Das Fenster and the Alibis. Picture: 2016 KAREN WORTLEY

Das Fenster and the Alibis. Picture: 2016 KAREN WORTLEY

Copyright © 2016 Karen Wortley

Original musical talent is set to descend on the north Norfolk coast for a weekend of rock, blues, country, spoken word and more.

The Thinking Men. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DEEPDALE FESTIVALThe Thinking Men. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DEEPDALE FESTIVAL

Deepdale Backpackers and Camping will be opening its grounds during the last weekend of September and will see the Deepdale Festival celebrating artists by hosting more than 30 acts over three days.

Festival director Chris Haycock said: “I love being surrounded by musicians and creative talent, and Deepdale Festival is about these fantastically creative people all gathering in one lovely place to make great music.

“After the success of our first Deepdale Festival in 2017, it is wonderful to see the support for this event both from artists and visitors.

“Our whole crew are looking forward to hosting what should be a very special weekend.”

The Thinking Men. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DEEPDALE FESTIVALThe Thinking Men. Picture: SUPPLIED BY DEEPDALE FESTIVAL

The headliners for this year include The Vagaband on the Brick Barn Stage on Friday evening. They are a roots-rock band who have developed a national following.

The Thinking Men headline the same stage on Saturday night while the Shackleton Trio, with self-penned songs, will headline the Orchard Stage.

And Das Fenster and the Alibis will close the festival on Sunday evening with a fittingly dramatic set on the Brick Barn Stage.

Other artists and bands include Alden Patterson and Dashwood, Lisa Redford, Sam Coe and The Long Shadows, Tilly Moses, and the Sheringham Shantymen.

Jason Borthwick, managing director of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping, said: “It’s a great feeling to see customers loving the events we put on.

“With Chris’ musical knowledge we’ve really begun to establish Deepdale as a great place to find live music, and both the artists and music lovers return again and again.

“We host live music every month, throughout the year, and the Deepdale Festival is the pinnacle of that musical year.”

Deepdale Festival takes place in Burnham Deepdale from Friday September 28 to Sunday September 30.

Weekend day tickets are £30 for adults, £15 for children aged 16 and under, and individual day tickets are also available.

The campsite and both hostels are now full but a list of local accommodation with availability can be viewed on the festival website, along with other details, at www.deepdalefestival.co.uk.

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast