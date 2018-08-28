Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

West Lynn Fun Day raises more than £2,000 for good causes

PUBLISHED: 13:23 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 05 September 2018

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care

A home care organisation has raised more than £2,000 for good causes through a fun day fundraiser.

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, a home health care service based in King’s Lynn which supports individuals with physical and learning disabilities, hosted a Fun Day event at the West Lynn Sports and Social Club on Sunday, September 2.

Now in its second year, the event raised £2,462 to be split between four charities - Autism, Down’s Syndrome, Epilepsy and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

In July, Dedicated Care threw a summer ball for one of their clients who suffers from a life limiting condition. The event raised more than £3,000 for her to enjoy a Disney trip with her children.

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

A Dedicated Care spokesman said they received positive feedback from visitors and stall holders, adding: “As a company we are so proud to be part of such a hard working, compassionate and committed team who value good community links and involvement.”

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated CareDedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Teenager admits making bomb threats to thousands of schools

An undated picture issued by the National Crime Agency of George Duke-Cohan, 19, who has admitted making bomb threats to thousands of schools Photo credit should read: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

Astronomer Mark Thompson tackles universe’s biggest questions in talk

Mark Thompson

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast