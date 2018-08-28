West Lynn Fun Day raises more than £2,000 for good causes
PUBLISHED: 13:23 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 05 September 2018
Taz Ali
Dedicated Care, in King's Lynn, hosted a fun day fundraiser at West Lynn Sports and Social Club. Picture: Dedicated Care
A home care organisation has raised more than £2,000 for good causes through a fun day fundraiser.
Dedicated Care, a home health care service based in King’s Lynn which supports individuals with physical and learning disabilities, hosted a Fun Day event at the West Lynn Sports and Social Club on Sunday, September 2.
Now in its second year, the event raised £2,462 to be split between four charities - Autism, Down’s Syndrome, Epilepsy and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.
In July, Dedicated Care threw a summer ball for one of their clients who suffers from a life limiting condition. The event raised more than £3,000 for her to enjoy a Disney trip with her children.
A Dedicated Care spokesman said they received positive feedback from visitors and stall holders, adding: “As a company we are so proud to be part of such a hard working, compassionate and committed team who value good community links and involvement.”
