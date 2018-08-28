RAF civilian instructor given commendation for teaching of first aid

David Evans recieved a regional commendation. PHOTO: 1986 (Wymondham) Squadron Archant

A civilian instructor at an RAF training corps squadron has been presented with a regional commendation.

CI David Evans was presented with the commendation for his involvement with the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, in particular for the teaching of first aid.

Upon receiving the award CI Evans said: “I am very humbled as this is something I enjoy doing, I would recommend helping at a RAFAC squadron to anyone.”

Mr Evans has been with the organisation for eighteen years, joining the 1986 (Wymondham) squadron thirteen years ago.

After becoming a St John’s Ambulance trainer and assessor, he has taught hundreds of cadets vital lifesaving skills as well as teaching staff from across Norfolk and Suffolk. In 2017, he became the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing First Aid Advisor.

For information about joining 1986 (Wymondham) Squadron, please contact 1986@aircadets.org