Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RAF civilian instructor given commendation for teaching of first aid

PUBLISHED: 17:03 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:03 31 August 2018

David Evans recieved a regional commendation. PHOTO: 1986 (Wymondham) Squadron

David Evans recieved a regional commendation. PHOTO: 1986 (Wymondham) Squadron

Archant

A civilian instructor at an RAF training corps squadron has been presented with a regional commendation.

CI David Evans was presented with the commendation for his involvement with the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, in particular for the teaching of first aid.

Upon receiving the award CI Evans said: “I am very humbled as this is something I enjoy doing, I would recommend helping at a RAFAC squadron to anyone.”

Mr Evans has been with the organisation for eighteen years, joining the 1986 (Wymondham) squadron thirteen years ago.

After becoming a St John’s Ambulance trainer and assessor, he has taught hundreds of cadets vital lifesaving skills as well as teaching staff from across Norfolk and Suffolk. In 2017, he became the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing First Aid Advisor.

For information about joining 1986 (Wymondham) Squadron, please contact 1986@aircadets.org

Most Read

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast