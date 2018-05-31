Search

Volunteers to search for missing veteran who suffers from PTSD

PUBLISHED: 09:48 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 06 August 2018

David Dyer has been missing since Saturday. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary.

Archant

Volunteers have organised a day-long search for a missing veteran who suffers from PTSD.

David Dyer was last seen at home in Blundeston on Saturday.

Volunteers are meeting in the Toby Carvery Captain Manby car park in Gorleston at 10am today (Monday, August 6) before heading on to locations in Lound and Blundeston.

The search is being headed up by Luke Woodley, chief executive of The Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing Centre.

Mr Woodley explained Mr Dyer had a “long and successful career with the Royal Navy” but due to his service now suffers from mental health issues including PTSD.

Concerns were initially raised when Mr Dyer left his dog alone at home - as the pair are “usually inseparable”.

Mr Woodley said: “That was a major indicator something was wrong.

“We want to find him to make sure he is ok.

“We will search until the light fades and then again tomorrow if we need to.”

Mr Dyer is described as being white, 54-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, short mousy hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey or black top, rolled up jogging bottoms and rigger/builder boots.

Anyone who has seen David or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting incident reference 419 of 4 August 2018.

