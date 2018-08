Missing veteran found safe and well

David Dyer has been found. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

A missing veteran has been found safe.

David Dyer, 54, had last been seen on Saturday, August 4 at his home in Blundeston.

The Royal Navy veteran, who is known to suffer from PTSD, was found this morning (Monday, August 6) in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman thanked members of the public and media for their assistance with the appeal.