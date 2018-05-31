Charity baker praises community support as he nears £100,000

David Brown. Picture: Nick Butcher. Archant © 2018

A charity baker is more than three-quarters of the way to raising £100,000 for Help for Heroes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, first began selling homemade cakes, savouries and chutneys for Help for Heroes in 2009.

At the beginning it was a small operation – with Mr Brown’s late wife Pat busy baking in the kitchen as the baked goods were sold from the back garden.

The couple were inspired to raise funds for the charity by their daughter Sally William, who served in the army for 24 years.

After Mrs Brown unexpectedly passed away in March 2016, just missing them reach the £50,000 milestone Mr Brown vowed to continue fundraising in his wife’s honour to reach £100,000.

And now the total raised for the charity stands at £77,634,55.

Mr Brown said: “I am extremely proud and very grateful for all the support we get – it’s a fantastic amount to have raised.

“To be honest I am very excited that in the next two or two-and-a-half-years we are going to hit that hundred mark.

“I’m really pleased - it’s not long at all now.”

Help for Heroes helps support those with injuries and illnesses from their service in the armed forces.

Mr Brown praised the charity and the rehabilitation work it does.

He said: “It’s all for the troops, it doesn’t matter what rank, male or female, all are treated the same by the charity.

“People get to know exactly where the money is going and they don’t waste a penny.”

In recent years Mr Brown’s stall has been a regular fixture in Beccles each month.

One again he will be returning to Exchange Square on Saturday, August 25, and will be selling individual sausage rolls beef pasties, lamb pasties and ploughman’s pasties along with a selection of homemade cakes.

Last month’s stall raised £957 for the cause and Mr Brown praised the ongoing support from the community.

He said: “Beccles always give 100pc support and I would appreciate the continued support of all the people and businesses in the area so we can get to this £100,000.”

To pre-order goodies from Mr Brown in advance, call 01502 677225.