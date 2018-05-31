Norwich woman is shaving her head for ME Research

Daisy Jones before getting her hair shaved for ME. Picture: Daisy Jones Archant

Daisy Jones, 24, from Norwich will be having 14 inches of hair shaved from her head for the charity which funds research for an unpredictable neurological disease, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

The disease is a chronic and fluctuating neurological condition which affects the nervous and immune system.

Miss Jones said: “My friend Natalie is one of the 250,000 people in the UK who have ME, We met at UEA five years ago and we’ve been inseparable ever since, talking every day. Natalie has had to give up so much to ME, giving up my hair is a very small sacrifice.

”Natalie is turning 30 in September, so this is an early birthday present! I hope people will be inspired by our friendship and give what they can”

This act of sheer courage will be happening on the 1st of September donations can be made on Just Giving.