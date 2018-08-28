Search

Norwich woman raises £924 for ME research

PUBLISHED: 15:37 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 03 September 2018

Before and after pictures of Daisy Jones after shaving her hair for ME Assosiation. Picture: Daisy Jones

Archant

A woman from Norwich has raised almost £1000 for an unpredictable neurological disease, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

Daisy Jones, 24, from Norwich raised funds of £924 after her friend Natalie was diagnosed with the disease which affects the nervous and immune system.

Miss Jones said: “My fundraising target was £250 and after 24 hours we completely smashed that after getting an anonymous £200 donation on the page.

“Since then we have upped the target to £1000 and we’re nearly there!”

She shaved her hair at The Egg Salon on Saturday September 1 and described the experience as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘emotional’.

Daisy Jones holding her hair after raising money for ME. Picture: Daisy JonesDaisy Jones holding her hair after raising money for ME. Picture: Daisy Jones

Helen Hyland, Fundraising Manager for The ME Association said: “What a wonderful way to celebrate a friendship and show support for someone with M.E.

“Research that we hope, one day, will help us to find a cure for this cruel illness that robs so many people bursting with talent, energy and enthusiasm of their chance to live their lives to the full.”

All of the money raised is being donated to the Ramsay Research Fund, which goes towards research.

Miss Jones said: “Big thanks to the EDP for supporting us; it really made a big difference on social media to M.E for all their support and to everybody that donated.”

To donate to Daisy you can go to her Just Giving page.

