Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A cyclist suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Acle New Road, near to the car wash, at just after 7am on Tuesday (August 28) following reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the ambulance service was called and attended although it appeared the cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, just before 7am on Tuesday (August 28) a car went off the road and into a field on the A11 at Snetterton.

There were no injuries and the vehicle was recovered by the owner.