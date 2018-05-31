Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:56 29 August 2018
A cyclist suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.
Emergency services were called to Acle New Road, near to the car wash, at just after 7am on Tuesday (August 28) following reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the ambulance service was called and attended although it appeared the cyclist suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, just before 7am on Tuesday (August 28) a car went off the road and into a field on the A11 at Snetterton.
There were no injuries and the vehicle was recovered by the owner.
