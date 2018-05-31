Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:56 29 August 2018

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A cyclist suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Great Yarmouth.

Emergency services were called to Acle New Road, near to the car wash, at just after 7am on Tuesday (August 28) following reports of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the ambulance service was called and attended although it appeared the cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, just before 7am on Tuesday (August 28) a car went off the road and into a field on the A11 at Snetterton.

There were no injuries and the vehicle was recovered by the owner.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Festival embracing creative arts to be set against backdrop of 18th century walled garden

Raynham Hall, the home of the Cosmic Roots Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast
EDP News

News Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Cyclist, runner, mindful, vegan... which are you?

MIndfulness - one of the signs you have entered the 21st century. Picture: GettyImages/iStockphoto

Opinion: The politics of having pockets

Man's Hands Revealing Empty Pockets - because he's put everything in someone else's bag. Picture: Getty Images/ Brand X

Opinion: I hate seagulls - but not as much as some idiots

Great Yarmouth has been experiencing lots of gull problems this summer PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Aretha’s passing a reminder to continue racism fight

Aretha Franklin pictured in 2012. Nick Conrad says her passing has reignited his interest in civil rights and that the fight against racism and bigotry must never stop