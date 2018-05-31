Obedient pooch needed to complete stellar summer cast

Actress Sarah Langton cuddles a toy dog “understudy” at the Claws N Paws pet shop – as Sheringham Little Theatre tries to find a real performing pooch to appear in a summer drama. Pictures: Richard Batson Archant

Wanted – a friendly, relaxed and obedient actor, with four legs, a waggy tail and a cold, wet nose.

The hunt is on for a canine cast member to complete a stage family during Sheringham Little Theatre’s summer season.

He or she will be one of the stars of the Ray Cooney farce Wife Begins at Forty.

The performing pooch, and their owner, need to be available for performances between August 22-29 and a few days beforehand for rehearsals.

The dog – who will play Gertie - will have several cameo appearances during the play.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Gertie has to jump on the sofa and sit quietly. No singing, dancing or lines to learn and no stage experience needed - just to do as it’s told and tuck into some titbits.”

The dog should be small to medium size and not a barker.

contact her at Debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.co.uk or the box-office on 01263 833347.