Norwich cubs raise more than £400 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance
PUBLISHED: 09:41 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 10 August 2018
Archant
Members of a Norwich cub group have paid a visit to the East Anglian Air Ambulance hangar at Norwich Airport to present the organisation with a cheque for more than £400.
The cubs, from the 3rd and 4th Norwich Sea Scout Group, based in Catton Grove area of Norwich, raised the money by completing a sponsored seven-mile walk from North Walsham to Blickling Hall earlier in the year.
Visiting Norwich Airport on July 26, the cubs aged between 7 and 10 years of age presented the air ambulance team with a cheque for £438, before being treated to a tour of the hanger which included a chance to see the helicopter used by the team up close.
Tom Martin, the group leader said he was really proud of the troop’s fundraising efforts: “The cubs where really motivated and it was a fantastic achievement, I’m really proud of the troop. I thinks it’s really good.”