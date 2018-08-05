Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family’s hospice donation takes fundraising total near to £13,000

05 August, 2018 - 12:00
The Unsworth family, from Croxton, with their latest fundraising total for St Nicholas Hospice Care. Picture: St Nicholas Hospice Care

The Unsworth family, from Croxton, with their latest fundraising total for St Nicholas Hospice Care. Picture: St Nicholas Hospice Care

Archant

A family’s fundraising efforts in memory of a wife, mother and grandmother has seen them donate nearly £13,000 to a local hospice.

Denise, Todd, Alex and Bethany Unsworth’s latest charity event has seen them hand over £4,150 to St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds.

The family, who live in Croxton, near Thetford, were inspired to fundraise in memory of Denise’s mother Mary Vogeler.

She was cared for by the charity before her death in 2015.

Their recent and third black tie ball, held at Lyndford Hall, once again proved a hit among the family’s supporters, with live music and a raffle.

Mrs Unsworth said: “It really was a brilliant night. There was a great atmosphere on the night and everyone said how much they enjoyed it.

“For us, it is so nice to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

Having also undertaken a variety of other fundraising challenges the family have now raised £12,912 for the charity, which cares for people across West Suffolk and Thetford in the final chapters of their lives.

Mrs Unsworth added: “For us, it is so important that other families are able to receive the hospice’s support as we did.

“They were there not just for mum but for all of us, that’s why this is so important to all of us.”

As well as other fundraising events, the family is already planning next year’s ball, which is set to take place at Lynford Hall on Saturday, June 22.

Miranda McCoy, hospice community fundraiser, said: “The Unsworth family truly are great supporters of the hospice and their continued efforts make such a difference to us.

As well as their three successful balls, since 2015 the family have fundraised for us in so many ways.

“Denise and Bethany have both completed the hospice’s Girls Night Out walk, while Todd has proved he has a head for heights by completing a skydive.

“And Alex, alongside friend Jess Day, pulled on his walking shoes to hike the Great Wall of China as well as taking part in the hospice’s obstacle challenge event Battle of the Knights.

“Albert has also recently started giving talks to raise funds for the charity too.

“As a charity, we rely on the support of our local community and the support of the Unsworth family is absolutely fabulous.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast