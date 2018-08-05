Family’s hospice donation takes fundraising total near to £13,000

The Unsworth family, from Croxton, with their latest fundraising total for St Nicholas Hospice Care. Picture: St Nicholas Hospice Care Archant

A family’s fundraising efforts in memory of a wife, mother and grandmother has seen them donate nearly £13,000 to a local hospice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denise, Todd, Alex and Bethany Unsworth’s latest charity event has seen them hand over £4,150 to St Nicholas Hospice Care, based in Bury St Edmunds.

The family, who live in Croxton, near Thetford, were inspired to fundraise in memory of Denise’s mother Mary Vogeler.

She was cared for by the charity before her death in 2015.

Their recent and third black tie ball, held at Lyndford Hall, once again proved a hit among the family’s supporters, with live music and a raffle.

Mrs Unsworth said: “It really was a brilliant night. There was a great atmosphere on the night and everyone said how much they enjoyed it.

“For us, it is so nice to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

Having also undertaken a variety of other fundraising challenges the family have now raised £12,912 for the charity, which cares for people across West Suffolk and Thetford in the final chapters of their lives.

Mrs Unsworth added: “For us, it is so important that other families are able to receive the hospice’s support as we did.

“They were there not just for mum but for all of us, that’s why this is so important to all of us.”

As well as other fundraising events, the family is already planning next year’s ball, which is set to take place at Lynford Hall on Saturday, June 22.

Miranda McCoy, hospice community fundraiser, said: “The Unsworth family truly are great supporters of the hospice and their continued efforts make such a difference to us.

As well as their three successful balls, since 2015 the family have fundraised for us in so many ways.

“Denise and Bethany have both completed the hospice’s Girls Night Out walk, while Todd has proved he has a head for heights by completing a skydive.

“And Alex, alongside friend Jess Day, pulled on his walking shoes to hike the Great Wall of China as well as taking part in the hospice’s obstacle challenge event Battle of the Knights.

“Albert has also recently started giving talks to raise funds for the charity too.

“As a charity, we rely on the support of our local community and the support of the Unsworth family is absolutely fabulous.”