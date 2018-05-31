The Crown closed after kitchen fire
PUBLISHED: 14:27 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 14 August 2018
Archant
The Crown pub and restaurant has been closed after a kitchen fire this morning.
The fire service were called to the incident at around 10am and extinguished the fire shortly before 11am.
The pub and restaurant has been closed today following the fire but will re-open on either Wednesday or Thursday.
All of the damage caused will be covered by insurance and there was no further impact to the rest of the property.
Two appliances from Fakenham and one from Wells attended the blaze on Market Place and used main and hosereel jets to tackle the fire.