The Crown closed after kitchen fire

The Crown pub's Italian restaurant Bella Corona is closed after a kitchen fire. Picture: Alie Hannam Archant

The Crown pub and restaurant has been closed after a kitchen fire this morning.

The fire service were called to the incident at around 10am and extinguished the fire shortly before 11am.

The pub and restaurant has been closed today following the fire but will re-open on either Wednesday or Thursday.

All of the damage caused will be covered by insurance and there was no further impact to the rest of the property.

Two appliances from Fakenham and one from Wells attended the blaze on Market Place and used main and hosereel jets to tackle the fire.