Large crowds turn out to cheer on charity truck convoy and delighted youngsters

PUBLISHED: 15:15 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:15 26 August 2018

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of children are being given a day out they will never forget thanks to generous truckers and thousands of roadside wellwishers.

Today the 33rd annual East Coast Truckers convoy made its way from County Hall in Norwich to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, with disabled and disadvantaged children sharing a cab with their allocated drivers.

As the convoy made its way to Pleasurewood Hills, via Great Yarmouth, large crowds came out by the roadside and on bridges to cheer on the charity procession.

At Pleasurewood Hills the delighted youngsters and their families were met by mascot Woody Bear, Miss Norfolk Natasha Adams and Lowestoft deputy mayor Peter Knight and his mayoral consort Marina Knight.

Among the 80 children was Harry Miller, five and from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, and who was driven by first time trucker Dave Stephens.

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick ButcherThe East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Harry’s parents Tamara and Kevin and brothers and sisters Troy, Courtney and Lily then took the delighted youngster into the attraction to enjoy its rides.

His mother said: “All he has been saying all week is trucks, trucks trucks. He has been so excited and it is great to see him and the other children having fun.”

Christopher McAnulty, eight and from Gooderstone, near Swaffham, was paired up with trucker Dave Bearcroft as his parents Clare and Martin and sisters Bronagh and Ciara joined in the Pleasurewood Hills fun.

Mrs McAnulty said: “It has been absolutely wonderful. Lots of people have been waving at him and he has loved it.”

Christopher McAnulty and his mother Clare Picture: Mick HowesChristopher McAnulty and his mother Clare Picture: Mick Howes

Mr Bearcroft said it was his first convoy and it had been a brilliant experience and he would be back next year.

Ian Mackie, chairman of the East Coast Truckers charity, was delighted to see yet again how so many people turned out in force along the route to cheer on the convoy.

He said: “It just amazes me every year to see so many people along the roads. The bridges were full of people waving. It has been a perfect day. “It is a cliche but seeing the smiles on the children’s faces makes all the hard work very worthwhile.”

Mr Knight praised the organisers and the community for supporting the event and the convoy’s manager Trevor Howlett was delighted at how the day had gone so far.

Harry Miller with his family and trucker Dave Stephens Picture: Mick HowesHarry Miller with his family and trucker Dave Stephens Picture: Mick Howes

The convoy will be making its way along Great Yarmouth seafront at about 6pm.

